Two 12-year-old children have become the youngest people convicted of violent disorder following the widespread unrest sparked by the Southport stabbings.

The boys, who cannot be named because of their age, from Manchester and Liverpool, each pleaded guilty to the charges - which are not connected - as they appeared in court.

In Manchester, the youngster admitted two charges of violent disorder after throwing a missile at a police van and taking part in two separate incidents of unrest in the city.

The court heard the youth was part of a group that gathered on 31 July outside a Holiday Inn hotel housing asylum seekers.

Prosecutors said the boy was “filmed by police kicking the front window of a vape shop” and was also seen kicking a bus as it drove past him.

In Liverpool, another 12-year-old was caught on CCTV throwing an object at a line of police before riding off on a bike, Liverpool Youth Court heard.

The boy spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth before entering the guilty plea to the offence which took place in Southport on 30 July.

Prosecutor Ms Jessica Pridding told the court: “Merseyside Police’s Operation PepperBerry is the force’s response to the disorder from July 30 onwards."On July 30 the defendant is seen on footage amongst the crowd throwing something with his right hand towards a line of uniformed police officers wearing body armour and helmets. He then mounts a bicycle and then rides away from the officers.”In mitigation, Ms Heather Toohey told the court because of his age, and lack of previous convictions, he can only be dealt with by a referral order.

He will be sentenced on 17 September.

The pair are believed to have become the youngest to be convicted of a criminal offence in connection with the nationwide public disorder.

Police vans were set alight and officers attacked during the riots in Southport. Credit: ITV News

In total, Merseyside Police has charged 30 people in relation to the rioting in Southport on Tuesday 30 July, and in Liverpool the following weekend.

Among them is a 15-year-old boy from Toxteth, who has pleaded not guilty to burglary, in connection with riots in Liverpool on 3 August.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is accused of stealing a vape from a shop which had its windows smashed. He said he picked it up from the street and not inside the shop itself.

At Liverpool Youth Court, he spoke only to plead not guilty to the charge of burglary and confirm his name and address.

Lawyers for the boy indicated he would accept the lesser charge of theft. A trial has been set for the same court on 14 November.

Niall Charnock, 31, of Edward Street, Bolton, pleaded guilty to violent disorder following unrest in the town. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

In Manchester, a man has admitted throwing a missile at police during "shameful disorder" in Bolton town centre on 4 August.

Niall Charnock, 31, was caught on social media footage breaking through a police barricade and throwing something at officers.

So far, 927 people have been arrested and 466 charged in relation to the recent rooting which broke out across the country in the wake of the mass stabbing at a dance class in Southport on Monday 29 July, which left three young girls dead.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, as of Monday, 273 people have been charged in relation to the disorder.

The figure released by the NPCC is higher to reflect charges which are solely done by police and do not involve the CPS.

