A father whose only son was killed by a drunk driver says the image of him in his coffin will never leave him.

Adam Cunliffe, 21, was killed instantly when he was hit by Paul Whitfield who was driving his Madza two-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit.

He then dragged Mr Cunliffe's body under his car for 1,000m in front of horrified onlookers.

Whitfield, 54, was jailed for seven years and four months for causing the death of the University of Manchester animal technician, who had a young son, in St Helens, Merseyside, on 12 January 2022.

His father Alan Cunliffe, whose victim impact statement was read to Liverpool Crown Court, said his brave face "masks the true reality" of his depression since his son's death.

Mr Cunliffe Snr said: "I lived and breathed for Adam's existence - he was my only child. My ray of sunshine.

"The image of him lying in his coffin with his injuries will never leave my mind.

He said his son's death had forced him away from his home in Haydock because he "felt suffocated".

Addressing Whitfield, Mr Cunliffe Snr added: "Your selfishness killed my son."

The court heard how father and son had shared interests in playing table tennis and pool, and enjoyed trips to the Lake District and holidays to Portugal.

Liam Conway, Mr Cunliffe's brother, said: "Adam was my best friend, I miss him like crazy. The day we lost him was one of the worst of my life."That was also the day my mum broke and there was no going back. Our mum passed away aged 43 in April 2023.

"After that all my three younger brothers were split up and went and lived with their dads.

"That has impacted my brothers massively. There is a hole that will never be filled."Mr Cunliffe's partner, Amy Clayton, said: "I am filled with so much anger. My son will never grow up knowing his dad.

"All he will have are pictures and memories. One day my sweet, innocent, funny little boy will ask questions about his dad and I don't know how I will answer.

"When it happened I was so lost. I still am and if I didn't have my son I don't know if I would have the strength to keep going."

Michael Pickavance, prosecuting, told the sentencing hearing: "On January 12 2022 at around 12:33am, a crash occurred between the defendant’s blue Mazda and Adam Cunliffe on Washway Lane in St Helens.

"Earlier in the afternoon the defendant was caught on CCTV driving his car into the town centre."He parked before visiting a number of pubs before he ended up at Penny’s bar on Duke Street.

"While he was getting into his car, Adam Cunliffe was at the Texaco garage.

"An eyewitness, Matthew Rivers, recalled Mr Cunliffe was struggling to get his words out. He was seen walking away down the road."Mr Pickavance told the court that shortly after Mr Cunliffe left the garage, an eyewitness - a driver on the opposite carriageway - recalled seeing an object lying in the road.

As they got closer they saw it was a person.

Despite the warnings of other motorists who flashed their lights and shouted out of their windows, the defendant "neither slowed nor braked and drove over Mr Cunliffe".

The court heard by chance an unmarked police car was in the area at the time and managed to capture Whitfield's number plate.

The defendant was arrested at his home shortly after 4am and blew 49mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

However, Mr Pickavance said analysis estimated the defendant would have had around 86mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the time of the crash. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Whitfield, of Hammond Street, St Helens, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving last month.Addressing Whitfield, Judge Menary said: "Such was your compromised ability, you didn't notice motorists flashing their lights at you.

"Simply and horrifically, you drove over Adam. I do not find you knew it was a person, but the fact you drove on obliviously demonstrates how badly affected by drink you were."Addressing Mr Cunliffe's family, Judge Menary said: "The loss of Adam will irretrievably damage all of your lives.

"The sentence I pass will not equate to your loss and suffering. The reality is there is nothing this court can do to alleviate your suffering."Whitfield was jailed for seven years and four months after the judge awarded him one-third credit for his guilty plea.

He will also be disqualified from driving for five years following his release from prison.

