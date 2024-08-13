Play Brightcove video

Dr Shantanu Kundu, CEO at the Be Free Campaign spoke to ITV Granada Reports

A mental health charity says it is offering emergency support to anyone who has experienced racism and hate crime after violence broke out following the Southport stabbings.

It said many have reported being "scared to leave their homes" after the violence erupted on many streets across Britain following the deaths of three young girls.

As a result the Be Free Campaign says it has made 2,400 hours of counselling and therapy support available to those who may be struggling with their mental health.

The founder of the Liverpool-based charity says he has been heartened by volunteers offering their expertise in trauma to help support minority communities who may fear racial attacks.

The Be Free Campaign will focus support on those affected by racist violence Credit: Be Free campaign

Merseyside police say the deaths of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice de Silva Aguia at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport were hijacked by those intent on violence, fuelled by misinformation about the girl's attacker.

Dr. Shantanu Kundu, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Merseyside has experienced unimaginable tragedy these past few weeks, and rather than being allowed the space and calm to grieve, communities have been thrust into disorder and fear.

"To see racism to such a degree on our streets is nothing short of contemptible.

"We know the pressures that these events can put on mental health services, and we want to offer all we can to ensure that support is as accessible as possible to those who need it.

"Right now, our urgency lies with the minority communities whose fear has been amplified, and whose ability to go about their day to day lives has been disrupted beyondmeasure.”

The charity delivers preventative mental health workshops in schools and community organisations across Merseyside.

Dr Kundu says he moved to Liverpool in 2014 and found it to be a "welcoming city" and the violence following the Southport attacks, has left people feeling "scared to leave their homes".

He says days after that the community spirit shone through, but it is important for people to recognise the impact on their mental health and seek help if they need it.

Axel Rudakubana, who is now 18 has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 of attempted murder at the Hart Space in the town.

