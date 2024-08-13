Husband and wife coaching pair return home after success at Paris Olympics

Play Brightcove video

It is a week since Keely Hodgkinson's amazing performance in the Olympics saw her crowned the 800 metres champion.

Behind every Olympian is a team of coaches helping them all the way to be their very best.

For Keely, that is Trevor Painter and former runner Jenny Meadows.

Keely with coaches Trevor and Jenny Credit: @JENNYMEADOWS800

After arriving back from Paris yesterday, today the husband and wife duo were back to work in Wigan.

Trevor said "back to reality I'm afraid. There is no rest for the wicked. What we have just been through has been totally bonkers. We had five athletes from the group out there and for three of them to come home with a medal is just outrageous."

From Keely Hodgkinson's gold in the 800 metres, to brilliant bronzes for Georgia Bell's in the 1500 metres and Lewis Davey's in the men's 4x400m Paris a trio of triumphs in the land of the tricolore.

Jenny and Trevor with Keely Hodgkinson, Georgia Bell and Lewis Davey Credit: @JENNYMEADOWS800

Atherton's golden girl Keely was back with the training group today but after all the attention she was happy to let her coaches have the limelight.

Trevor said "It is a lifetime ambition as a coach. That's what you want to achieve. If you are a football coach you want to coach a FA Cup wining team or to coach the national team. To have someone like Keely in the shape of her life in the week that it mattered it shows the planning has gone well and we can't be any happier."

Jenny said "to be twenty two years of age and win two Olympic medals is absolutely phenomenal. She is one of our all time greats. If she did nothing else she would go down in history but she is going to add to that collection I'm sure. Bring on LA"

The Olympics maybe over but the hard work for Keely and her coaches does not stop.

It is a champions spirit, nurtured in the North West now ruling the world with the help of a top team.