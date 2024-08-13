Police investigating a series of rapes in Manchester city centre have appealed for potential further victims to come forward.

Mourad Malki, 47, has been charged with 12 offences against three men and a woman, which included multiple rapes, sexual assault and theft.

Greater Manchester Police say its Major Incident Team are investigating a series of rapes in the city centre between February and July 2024 and have praised the "unbelievable courage and bravery" of the victims.

It is believed the suspect targeted primarily men who were intoxicated, before they were raped and they had their personal items stolen.

Detective Inspector Paul Davies from GMP's Major Incident Team said: “I would like to express my gratitude to those who have already come forward and provided their accounts, they have shown unbelievable courage and bravery.

“We are continuing to support them now and throughout the investigation.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed, been a victim of or has any information in connection with these horrific offences to please come forward.

“We are here to listen to you and are committed to obtaining justice and can assure the community that any report received will be thoroughly investigated and dealt with in a sensitive manner."

Police say they have been in communication with the community and local businesses, providing reassurance and necessary updates.

They are also working with partners such as St Mary’s sexual assault referral centre, and independent male victim’s charity We Are Survivors to provide victims with the best possible support throughout this investigation.

Duncan Craig from We Are Survivors said: “We are working closely with GMP to support this investigation and we are here for you to speak to us in confidence."

A dedicated portal has been set up and information can be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...