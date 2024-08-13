A man in his late 70s was left with serious head injuries after being assaulted and pushed into a canal during a violent robbery for his bike.

The pensioner managed to use "all his strength" to climb from the Bridgewater Canal in Leigh, Greater Manchester, following the attack where he was able to alert someone for help.

“The victim suffered serious injuries to his head which must have been so terrifying for him," Detective Sergeant Victoria Smith, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said.

"He felt completely defenceless, and after being pushed into the canal, the victim had to use all the strength to climb out of the water, despite his injuries."

Image of a bike police keen to trace in the hope of reuniting it with its owner Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Police have now released a CCTV image of man they want to speak to in connection with the attack at around 4.30pm on the 8 June 2024.

Detective Sergeant Smith added: "W e understand that the CCTV image is not of the best quality but we hope in releasing the image, someone who was there at the time of the incident will come forward with information, it may just spark a memory.

"The location is popular for dog walkers, and officers hope it may jog people's memories."

An image of the victim’s bike has been released in the hope it can be found and reunited with him.

Police have urged people to get in touch or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

