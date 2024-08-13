The RNLI has slammed drivers who parked in spots reserved for the charity - which left them struggling to attend call-outs.

The life saving organisation in New Brighton, Wirral, took to social media over the weekend, as thousands headed to the coast to enjoy the weather, to call out those who had parked in bays meant for volunteer lifeboat crews as car parks filled up.

It posted two pictures of cars to its Facebook and X page on Sunday 11 August asking drivers to abide by parking signage and restrictions.

The beach at New Brighton was packed at the weekend Credit: Liv Echo

The post said: "A real shame we have to post this, but unfortunately our crew have already struggled to attend two separate call outs, as well as a training exercise this morning, thanks to members of the public parking in reserved RNLI spots.

"Delays to our crew launching costs lives.

"We are aware that New Brighton can be remarkably busy on hot summer days, but please be considerate and abide by parking signage and restrictions outside your local RNLI stations."

The post sparked an angry reaction Credit: RNLI

The post sparked hundreds of comments, with reactions including: "Surely you're allowed to park behind them and block them in? They'll have to wait until you get back!".

Another said: "Can you not clamp them? Release on a fee when the shout is over!" and "Wonder what the owners of these cars would think if their loved ones needed your help?"

The Wirral Coastguard rescue team also took to Facebook, asking that drivers "be considerate when parking in New Brighton," and to "please take note" of RNLI New Brighton Lifeboat Station’s appeal.