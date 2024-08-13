Play Brightcove video

Three men have been jailed for their part in disturbances which followed the deaths of three young girls in Southport.

The court heard a 38 year old man from Southport threw missiles, including a brick at police, while a second man of the same age, damaged a police car.

The judge at Liverpool Crown Court said those involved in the violence had to accept responsibility for the impact on their community and the nation.

The men were jailed for a combined seven years and eight months for their role in violent disorder in Southport, the night after the stabbing at a dance class and in Liverpool city centre on Saturday 3 August.

Philip Prescot was sentenced to two years and four months after pleading guilty to violent disorder in Southport. Credit: Merseyside police

Philip Prescott, 38, of Sefton Street, Southport, was sentenced to two years and four months after pleading guilty to violent disorder in Southport.

He was part of a crowd who gathered at the corner of Sussex Road and Zetland Street, in Southport, and took part in violence aimed at officers.

Philip Prescot was captured on footage kicking a wall near Southport mosque, breaking away bricks and throwing them towards officers. Credit: Merseyside footage

Prescott threw missiles at officers, including a brick from a damaged garden wall. He was arrested six days later after local policing officers saw him on Lord Street and recognised him.

David Frank Hill was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to violent disorder in Liverpool city centre. Credit: Merseyside police

David Frank Hill, 38, of Bianca Street, Bootle, has 71 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to violent disorder on William Brown Street in Liverpool, four days later.

He was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to violent disorder in Liverpool city centre.

Hill was involved in the appalling scenes in Liverpool city centre on Saturday 3 August.

CCTV inquiries identified him damaging a police car and taking part in disorder on William Brown Street.

Gareth Metcalfe was sentenced to three years and four months after pleading guilty to violent disorder in Southport. Credit: Merseyside Police

Gareth Metcalfe, 44, of Cambridge Gardens, Southport was sentenced to three years and four months after pleading guilty to violent disorder in Southport.

Metcalfe, who also took part in the Southport disorder, was identified after officers saw him after reviewing social media footage. He was arrested only four days after the incident.

The 44 year old, who the judge said had ‘entrenched racist attitude towards muslims’, was said to be front and centre of the crowd, charging at police.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “There are now 11 people in prison following disorder in Merseyside and this number is only going to increase in the days and weeks ahead.

“It’s pleasing to see the courts take violent disorder so seriously. The incidents we saw in Southport and Liverpool were appalling and not only injured multiple officers, but also caused fear in our communities.

“Our warning to anyone thinking of getting involved in this type of criminality is clear - if you cause or incite violence, or commit related offending, we will take all necessary steps and use all means at our disposal to bring you to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...