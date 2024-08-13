Bolton Wanderers are leading the tributes to former player Roy Greaves who has passed away at the age of 77.

He played 575 games for Bolton and scored 85 times in a 15-year career between 1965 and 1980,

Only one player, Eddie Hopkinson has taken to the pitch more times for Wanderers.

Bolton Wanderers said: "Roy was the club's second-highest appearance maker and will be sorely missed by all at Wanderers."Our condolences are with Roy's family and friends at this difficult time."

Roy Greaves was born in Farnworth and came through the youth ranks at the club as a forward before becoming a central midfield player.

He was part of the team that won the Third Division title in 1973 and the Second Division championship five years later.

Roy Greaves played alongside Sam Allardyce and Peter Reid in the 1970's Bolton Wanderers side Credit: PA images

Greaves was an important member of the team throughout the 1970s that included Sam Allardyce, Willie Morgan and Peter Reid.

The well known player spent some time playing for Seattle Sounders in the North American Soccer League before settling back in Farnworth and ending his career with Rochdale in 1982/83.

His death follows that of another Wanderers legend Tommy Banks, who died in June at the age of 94.

Both players will be remembered with a special tribute at the weekend's League One fixture against Wrexham.