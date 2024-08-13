Two men have been jailed after posting racist messages on social media to stir up hatred after the Southport attack.

Christopher Taggart, 36, and Rhys McDonald, 34, called for protests outside a hotel in Runcorn where asylum seekers were staying.

The pair, both from the Cheshire town, posted multiple messages on Facebook containing racial abuse and encouraged people to engage in racial hatred.

Cheshire Police became aware of messages posted by the defendants between July 29 and 6 August, which were openly available to view on the social media platform.

Officers identified them from their online profiles and, when Taggart’s home address was searched, they found a knuckle duster.

Taggart was jailed for 32 months and McDonald for 28 months after they both pleaded guilty to publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

Christopher Taggart jailed for his part in attempting to stir up racial hatred Credit: Cheshire Police

Prosecutor Jane Morris told Chester Crown Court: “The offending must be viewed in the context of the widespread and extensively reported scenes of disorder, violence and criminal damage which have taken place around the country – beginning in Southport and spreading to other locations.”

On 30 July Taggart, of Caesars Close, posted: “Who’s up for a rally?” and McDonald replied: “Need to march on the Daresbury Hotel with torches and pitchforks. Enough is enough.”

Taggart responded: “All ready (sic) started to ask ppl.”

Another Facebook user asked: “What’s the rally all about?”

Taggart said: “To get them gone. We don’t want them.”

In the same online thread, McDonald, of Oxford Road, posted: “It’s not about immigration it’s about an ideology.

“Just happens to be that a lot of these immigrants prescribe to this ideology.

“Sadly due to this uncontrolled immigration going on for more than 20 years, in some places this ideology is still embedded.

“It’s not really about immigration it’s about radical Islam.”

On 4 August McDonald wrote: “They need to protest at the hotels where these animals are living.

“No good in Liverpool city centre. Get to the Daresbury.”

One person commented: “Daresbury Hotel needs to go.”

A day later Taggart posted: “We don’t want them here. F*** em. They started we will end it. All of this wouldn’t have happened if they shut the boarders (sic).”

One person posted a fire emoji in response.

Rhys McDonald was jailed for posting messages looking to stir up racial hatred Credit: Cheshire

McDonald made no comment to police while Taggart claimed to have ADHD which caused impulsive actions and said he did not mean anything he posted.

Miss Morris said: “The police’s presence and patrols increased as a result of the posts and these have remained in place.

“The offence is clearly aggravated by the defendants’ efforts to plan an event designed to stir up hatred, as well as by the timing of the incident and the sensitive social climate.”

Taggart, who also admitted possession of an offensive weapon, had previous convictions for public order offences.

McDonald had a previous conviction for a public order offence when he was a youth.

Following the sentencing Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said: “Since the start of the recent disorder in other areas of the UK, we have been clear that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour in Cheshire, including those who post racial abuse online.

“Much of the violent disorder which has taken place across the UK in recent weeks has been fuelled by malicious communications online, something which Taggart and McDonald decided to take part in.

“But they were not able to hide behind their devices and online accounts - they were soon identified and are now being held accountable.

“This should serve as a stark reminder against posting abusive messages online – we are all responsible for our actions, including what we post on social media.”

