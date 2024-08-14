A charity continuing the legacy of late the journalist and Hillsborough campaigner Dan Kay has officially launched.

The Dan Kay Foundation, co-founded by a collection of Dan’s family, friends and Liverpool Echo colleagues, aims to tackle stigma around mental health while spreading kindness and creating opportunities for those less fortunate.

Dan, a popular member of the Liverpool Echo newsroom from 2003-21, was 45 when he died suddenly in May 2023.

He was a driving force for justice in the Hillsborough campaign both as a journalist and in his personal life.

He worked with the late Anne Williams's daughter Sara to co-write With Hope In Her Heart, a powerful account of Anne's fight for justice for her son Kevin, 15, and the Liverpool supporters killed at Hillsborough.

Following Dan's death in 2023, family, friends and colleagues joined forces to raise over £13,000 for organisations Dan regularly volunteered for.

An Hour For Others, Imagine If Trust, Mind and Tough To Talk were all given funding, with the latter training 100 'Tough Talkers' in suicide first aid while raising mental health awareness.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks also benefited from more than £1,000 following a Christmas running initiative which spread worldwide, reaching as far as Indonesia.

Dan's family and friends took part in the Liverpool Half Marathon to raise funds, while an annual football match between his friends and colleagues collected more than £3,000 in its inaugural game in 2023.

Dan's cousin Amos Waldman also completed the London Marathon with only eight weeks of training after organisers allocated a place in the famous run in honour of Dan and his achievements.

The foundation will continue to work with local charities and organisations while also launching its own initiatives across the city.

C o-founder Amos said: "It is emotional and exciting to see The Dan Kay Foundation registered with the Charity Commission.

"It has been a privilege to work with so many amazing and talented people to whom Dan meant so much over the last year or so. Together, as trustees and volunteers, we look forward to continuing Dan's great work.

"We have some fantastic events and initiatives to announce in the near future which will make a real change to the communities and organisations Dan cared so deeply about.”

Hillsborough families after inquests concluded fans were unlawfully killed Credit: oe Giddens/PA Wire/Press Association Images

Liverpool Echo editor Maria Breslin said: "Barely a day goes by without Dan’s name being mentioned in the Liverpool Echo newsroom.

"He remains a much-missed colleague and a huge inspiration to our reporting team who have learned an awful lot from his many achievements and his commitment to combating injustice.

"I know being a Liverpool Echo journalist was a big part of Dan’s life for very many years and I am pleased we have been able to support, in some small way, the setting up of a charity aimed at carrying on the good work he started.

"The money raised in memory of Dan is already helping save lives with men’s mental health charity Tough to Talk delivering training sessions to a number of community groups across Liverpool and beyond.

"Dan was the most humble, kind and unassuming man and I suspect he would be a little overwhelmed by the prospect of a foundation bearing his name.

"But I hope he would be proud to see his friends and family come together to champion the causes which were so close to his heart. I am extremely proud to be part of that process."

Sara Williams, daughter of Anne Williams, said: "My mum always spoke so highly of Dan and had a real soft spot for him. I was nervous at first because I thought he was another journalist just after a story. How wrong I was.

"I remember opening the door to Dan and he gave me a hug. He put me at ease straight away and Dan and I soon became firm friends. He was part of our family, joining us on holiday and at events.

"My mum was in the process of writing her book but struggling, and Dan took charge with the help of the Liverpool Echo. He did us all proud.

"Dan's coverage of the Hillsborough Inquest was second to none. It was close to his heart and so were the families. You meet amazing people throughout your life, but you will only ever meet one Dan Kay."

