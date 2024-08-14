Warning this article contains graphic images of a head injury

A policeman has revealed he thought he was dying from injuries sustained in assault while on duty.

PC Ashley Aspinall was left with bruising on the brain after grappling with a drunken man in Blackpool on 7 April 2023.

He came across Ian Scott, 50, of Bispham, after he had been ejected from a bar on Chapel Street, and was arguing with door staff about retrieving a mobile phone.

Despite efforts to move him on, Scott’s drunken behaviour deteriorated and he became increasingly verbally abusive, and after numerous warnings, attempts were made to arrest him.

PC Aspinall was then knocked unconscious as the pair fell to the ground.

PC Aspinall was hospitalised for 11 days following the assault Credit: Lancashire Police

Speaking in court, PC Aspinall Said: "I remember my thoughts at the time where I was genuinely convinced that I was going to die and had mentally made peace with that.

“I thought about the good experiences I had had in life and gave up on myself in that moment.

“The only thing that kept me going was thinking about my daughter and seeing her again.

"I thought about taking her to the first day of school, her school prom and all the opportunities that were yet to come that I wanted to make it to.

"This was the only thing that kept me fighting and kept my mind off the sheer pain I was in.”

As PC Aspinall was losing consciousness with blood coming from the back of his head, Scott continued to abuse and taunt him verbally.

At one point his colleagues believed the Constable might die at the scene and his injuries were so severe it was four months before he could return to work.

PC Aspinall's injuries were so severe he feared he was dying Credit: Lancashire Police

His statement in court continued: "I can’t stress enough how much I thought I was going to die in this moment and that this was the end for me.

“I recall the tones of the voices of the paramedics who were tending to me. The fear in their voices of the level of injury I had sustained was piercing.

"I didn’t know what injuries I had at the time and therefore couldn’t understand what had happened.

"The situation felt surreal, but hearing the paramedics speak about it made it feel real. The paramedics sounded scared and concerned.

"I recognised the paramedic’s voice from working with her in the past, therefore hearing her panic I knew it was serious."

Ian Scott was arrested and later charged with a Section 18 Assault and assaulting a police officer. He pleaded guilty to a Section 20 wounding of an emergency service worker.

He admitted those offences at Preston Crown Court on 30 July where he was given a 24-month suspended sentence.

He was also ordered to complete a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, complete 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days, pay £1,500 compensation, and undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.

Preston Crown Court.

Lancashire Police’s Chief Constable, Sacha Hatchett, said: "This is an alarming case in which a dedicated and committed police officer suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of being assaulted while on duty.

“Thankfully, Ash has made a good recovery, and that is in no small part to the quick-thinking actions of his colleagues. They are all a credit to Lancashire Constabulary.

“Assaults on our officers will never be acceptable. They are not – and must never be seen as – part of the job. As a society, we cannot normalise them.

“My officers are mums, dads, sons, daughters, aunties and uncles. They are not simply a uniform.

“We are seeing an ever-increasing rise in the number of assaults on emergency workers, and something has to change to deter the perpetrators from seeing this abhorrent behaviour as acceptable.

“I don’t want the families of my officers sitting at home, wondering if their loved one is going to come home.

“Anyone who has seen the footage from the night or heard Ash’s harrowing victim impact statement will understand why I am saddened at the sentence handed down to Ian Scott.

“When police officers are assaulted – and the level of injury is of the serious nature caused in this case – the offender should expect to receive an immediate custodial sentence.”

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.