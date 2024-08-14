Play Brightcove video

Les Dennis on Ghost the Musical, Strictly Come Dancing and Shakespeare

TV star Les Dennis has said his “great” Strictly Come Dancing experience felt “like Black Swan” due to the professional dancers’ desire to win.

Despite comparing the BBC dancing show to the ballet horror film, the 70-year-old said he enjoyed his time on the programme but added that the professional partners “really want to push you outside your comfort zone”.

The Liverpool-born actor and former Family Fortunes presenter made the comments on Good Morning Britain (GMB) when asked about the controversy over the alleged treatment of contestants on the show.

The results of an investigation, launched by the BBC following allegations made about professional dancer Giovanni Pernice by former participant Amanda Abbington, have not yet been published by the corporation.

Pernice denies the allegations, and fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show.

Speaking about his experience in the competition, Dennis said: “I was only there for two weeks and you rehearse with your partner separately.

“I was in a bubble at home or wherever I was on tour – I was in 42nd Street at the time – but I have to say that my experience was great.

“I mean, it’s the hardest thing ever. I used to joke with friends that I felt like I was in Black Swan.

“It is (tough) because your professional partner wants to win as much as you do, and really wants to push you outside of your comfort zone.”

Les appeared on the dancing show in 2023.

GMB presenter Richard Madeley then asked the actor if he felt “tensions” may have arisen because professional dancers want to win “possibly more than you do”.

Dennis replied: “Might be, yeah.”

In 2023, Dennis was the first celebrity to be announced for the 21st series of Strictly, and was also the first contestant to be eliminated.

He made his name presenting the game show Family Fortunes from 1987 until 2002, before going on to appear in Coronation Street as Michael Rodwell from 2014-2016. He also took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2002.

He is currently playing the "Hospital Ghost", in the late Bill Kenwrigh's globally acclaimed Ghost the Musical.

He said it was his first time working for Bill's company, which his wife the actor Jenny Seagrove has taken over.

Dennis says his ambition is to perform more Shakespeare plays and musical theatre and is enjoying the "more serious roles'.

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.