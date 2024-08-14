Molly-Mae Hague says she is "extremely upset" to announce her relationship with Tommy Fury has ended.

The couple have been in a relationship for five years after meeting on the ITV reality show Love Island, they share a child together and got engaged in 2023.

Hague released a statement on Instagram to her 7.9 million followers, saying she "never imagined our story would end, especially not this way" and her daughter is her "priority".

Tommy proposed to Molly-Mae in 2023. Credit: Instagram

It reads: "Never in a million years did I think I'd ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

She continued to say: "I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

"Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae X

Shortly after Molly-Mae, Tommy Fury released a statement saying he is “heartbroken” by the end of his relationship.

"I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship", he said.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

"Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

Fury met 23-year-old social media influencer Hague on the fifth series of hit ITV2 dating show Love Island.

The pair have had successful careers following their time on the ITV series with Hague becoming a creative director of PrettyLittleThing before stepping away from the company in 2023.

Fury is the younger half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

They share a daughter together called Bambi.

