How to talk about suicide with someone thinking of taking their own life
Judd Skelton, the chair of Greater Manchester Suicide Prevention, explains to ITV Granda Reports presenter Victoria Grimes why language is so important when we talk about suicide.
When it comes to suicide, words matter.
If you are worried about a friend, colleague or loved one, it can be really hard to know how you can help in a respectful and meaningful way.
That is why learning how to talk about suicide has the power to save lives, according to the Greater Manchester charity Shining A Light on Suicide.
Suicidal thoughts may come and then disappear for some people, others might experience them for years or have feelings bubble up in response to changing moods or life events.
Should suicide prevention be taught in schools? We ask the question in our podcast, From the North
According to Shining A Light, the best thing you can do is to ask them directly and give them the opportunity to tell you how they are feeling.
But it is not always easy as we still live in a society which can still treat suicide as a taboo, says Judd Skelton, the chair of Greater Manchester Suicide Prevention.
"We need to get to a place where we're using language that isn't judgemental and supports positive conversations," Judd said.
One of the main issues with talking about suicide is the words people use commonly to describe a person taking their own life.
Judd explains: "People are still talking about 'committing suicide'. It's not been a crime since 1961 but it gives people a sense of judgement.
"Terms like 'you're not going to do something silly, are you?' These are terms that people use without bad intent but make others feel like they can't open up to that person.
"We know that asking people if they've had suicidal thoughts doesn't put the idea in people's heads.
"If people haven't had suicidal thoughts they'll tell you, and if they have, they'll feel like you've opened up a conversation that they've felt might be closed down in other places.
"It is really important that we speak to people who have had this lived experience and ask 'what would have helped you then and what would help you now?'"
How to help someone who is feeling suicidal
If you are worried about someone Shining A Light on Suicide has complied a list of things you could do to help, including:
Be ready to listen - They may not want to talk yet, but let them know you are always there to hear and help.
Empathise - Listen to their feelings in a compassionate and non-judgemental way if one of the most helpful things you can do.
Be honest and direct - Ask them directly of they are having suicidal thoughts and if they have a safety plan. If they don't, offer to help them make one.
Help them to get help - Encourage them to speak to their GP or helplines like Samaritans.
Don't panic - Try to stay calm if someone tells you they are suicidal.
Learn to Save a Life - Zero Suicide Alliance has created free online training that will give you the skills you need to help someone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts.
Look after yourself - It is understandable to experience a range of feelings when someone tells you they feel suicidal. Talk to someone you trust or reach for help with Samaritans or a GP.
Worried about mental health?
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINE247 on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINE247 is the charity’s confidential 24 hour helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINE247 is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
Andy's Man Club
ANDYSMANCLUB is a men's suicide prevention charity, offering free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups across the United Kingdom and online.
It wants to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health and create a judgement-free, confidential space where men can be open about the storms in their lives.
The charity runs weekly, free-to-attend peer-to-peer support groups for men aged over 18.
The groups meet across the UK on Mondays at 7pm. Click here to find your nearest group.
James’ Place
Suicide prevention centre in Liverpool offering life-saving support to men in suicidal crisis.
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)