A murder investigation has been launched after a man's body was discovered in woodland.

Police were called to Big Wood, in Wythenshawe, south Manchester, after reports a man was found unconscious at the beauty spot at 7.30am on 15 August.

The site is popular with dog walkers and ramblers, and a cordon is in place around a section of land between Concord Business Park on Threapwood Road and Peel Hall Metrolink tram stop on Simonsway.

The area is popular with local dog walkers Credit: MEN Media

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 7:30 this morning (Thursday 15 August 2024), we were called to reports of an unconscious male on Threapwood Road in Wythenshawe.

"Officers attended and sadly found a body in the wooded area. No identification has taken place at this stage.

"A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody."