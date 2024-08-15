Fire crews have spent the night tackling a huge blaze at a disused mill in Stockport.

Shortly after 6.15pm on Wednesday 14 August eight fire engines from Marple, Offerton, Hyde, Stockport, Gorton, Stalybridge, Ashton-under-Lyne and Whitefield fire stations, and the Technical Response Unit from Ashton-under-Lyne, were called to a fire on Andrew Street.

Firefighters used six hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to bring the blaze under control.

It took at least four hours for the crews to contain the fire, so it wouldn't spread any further.

At around 10pm operations were scaled down, but crews remained at the scene overnight and into Thursday 15 August.

Ben Levy, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager, said: "Our firefighters have done incredibly well to contain the fire and reduce the impact on the local community.

" Crews responded quickly and have been working tirelessly in difficult conditions. They will remain at the scene overnight to fully extinguish the fire.

" I would also like to thank our blue light partners and other agencies for their continued support."

Crews spent hours containing the fire to stop it spreading Credit: GMFRS

People in the area were told to keep doors and windows closed due to the smoke.

Andrew Street was also closed for a number of hours as the blaze was contained.

It is too early to say what caused the blaze, but an investigation is expected to get underway.

