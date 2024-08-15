Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Ann O'Connor went along to get a glimpse of the show

The people of Southport are hoping the centenary of its annual flower show will give the resort a much-needed boost.

The town is still reeling from the fatal stabbing of three children on July 29.

Southport Flower Show organisers said the biggest tribute they can pay to their community is to carry on.

General manager Alan Adams said, "Southport needs this more importantly now than ever.

"It's not about the show this year, it's about supporting Southport.

"We want to put a bit of hope, joy and normality back into Southport, but not forgetting the terrible events that happened recently."

Southport Flower Show is the UK's biggest independent flower show.

The first Southport Flower Show was held in Victoria Park in 1924.

This year, there are 19 show gardens including one by community group U3A showcasing 100 years of garden design.

Nugent Care’s garden focuses on people living with dementia, while Fletchers Solicitors' accessibility garden has easy access for wheelchair users, children and adults alike.

The 1804 Garden (Hardern & Jarvis / Band of Builders & Melanoma UK) raises awareness of skin cancer.

It will be rebuilt after the show at The Harbour NHS mental health hospital in Blackpool for the enjoyment of patients, staff and visitors.

Street artist Paul Curtis has also created a new mural for the event.

DJ and runner Adele Roberts, who was born in the Merseyside town, said it was a "great honour” to open the show.

Her father was part of a team who won a gold at the show when she was younger.

She said: “It’s just been beautiful to be back in Southport today and just feel the community spirit. I know how good these people are.

"I know how we all love each other. We all look out for each other, how we come together, and this show is testament to that.

"It's just lovely to see smiles back on people's faces, kids and families hanging out. I just feel home. I feel really happy."