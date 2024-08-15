A former toilet once used by dockworkers has reopened - selling ice cream to tourists.

Hartley Hatch, which sits on the banks of the River Mersey, is part of the historic Pilotage Building - formerly the Museum of Liverpool Life.

Following refurbishments aimed at breathing new life into buildings across the Royal Albert Dock, the facility now has a new lease of life serving ice creams, snacks and drinks to throngs of visitors.

Situated between Tate Liverpool and the Museum of Liverpool, it is hoped its new use will still be of 'convenience'.

Karen O’Connor, director of commercial enterprises at National Museums Liverpool, said: “Reviving Hartley Hatch offers us the opportunity to honour the rich history of Albert Dock whilst also providing an exciting new attraction for visitors.

"It’s a unique blend of the old and the new, offering a sweet treat with a side of history.”

The Pilotage was home to the Museum of Liverpool Life from 1993 until 2006. Credit: Rept0n1x

The interior of the hatch has been updated with a new electricity supply, while important repairs have been made to keep the building standing for future generations to enjoy.

The refurbishment, by National Museums Liverpool and RIBA chartered architects Harrison Stringfellow, is part of the Waterfront Transformation Project.

Built between 1883 and 1890, The Pilotage comprised of offices and a rear store and boat shed. It was the headquarters of the Liverpool Pilot Service until 1978.