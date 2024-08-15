Play Brightcove video

DJ Paulette, a pioneer and icon, tells Elaine Willcox about the power the music community to tackle racism.

One of only two women to have a residency at Manchester's famous Hacienda dance club, DJ Paulette is known for breaking down barriers.

Over a 30-year career she has performed around the world, working in Paris and Ibiza, with residences at Ministry of Sound and Ibiza Rocks.

She was 24 and did not even have her own decks when she started at the Hacienda.

She went on to host "Flesh", a groundbreaking weekly gay party in the 90s, when section 28 was still in place, prohibiting the promotion of homosexuality.

"It was groundbreaking, I was fearless, I had never been on the decks before, when I started at Hacienda.

"Flesh was like saying, we are here, we aren't going to hide anymore, we are proud of who we were."

DJ Paulette at the Hacienda, with sequins on her knickers she sewed on herself. Credit: Daniel Newman

She has chronicled the life and lessons of a black woman DJ in her book, 'Welcome to the Club', after it struck her, that her contribution to the Hacienda days were "rarely mentioned'.

"I wrote the book because it's all the men, and you never really hear the history from a woman's point of view."

She said she felt "invisible" in those important chapters of history, so writing her own story gave her the opportunity to "put the record straight".

Former BBC Radio One DJ Annie Mac wrote the foreword to her book, describing Paulette as a "foremother to all of us, a woman who worked tirelessly to share her passion for music with the world."

Anger too, that this was the first book she'd read about dance music culture "written by a woman, let alone a woman of colour".

The book shows the highs and lows of following her dream but in all of her jobs, she was often 'the only woman and the only person of colour' at the table.

"Pretty much every job I have done I have been one a handful of people of colour, in the whole organisation. I have always been that person, not being afraid to be the only one in the room."

A pioneer and trailblazer for women of colour in the music industry Credit: DJ Paulette

She talks about being born and brought up in Manchester, with her identical twin and five other sisters and a brother.

Her mother was her ultimate role model, bringing up 8 children and working full-time.

"My mother was the best roadie ever, she used to come clubbing with me in the '90s. She was a singer by night and an Equal Opportunities Officer by day at Manchester City Council, and studying for several degress. My family has been rock solid for me".

But although she had support from female peers in the music industry, her book is a rallying cry to the still predominantly male-dominated industry to do more.

"My hope is the book encourages the DJ boys' club to throw its doors open to admit, appreciate and recognise the contribution made by women and marginalised communities."

Manchester's Hacienda nightclub in 1992. Credit: PA

It was the legendary Manchester club that came to the rescue when DJs and the hospitality industry were hit hard by the Covid pandemic, like a phoenix rising from the ashes.

When Sacha Lord, the Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester, suggested putting gigs online, with the first Hacienda Live streaming site attracted over 5 million people signed up, raising vital funds for the industry.

It is that community, DJ Paulette says it now offering support and taking a stand against the wave of racist violence following the Southport stabbings.

"To be afraid to leave the house, because people are being dragged out of their cars and mosques are being burned. We can't stick our heads in the sand and say there isn't any racism in Britain, because we've just seen yes there is and it can turn very quickly."

"It is all about peace, love, unity and respect, and those were the 4 tenants of rave, that is our activism I suppose."

DJ Paulette on a continued love of dance music. Credit: DJ Paulette

Along with her many accolades she was given a DJ Mag Top 100 Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022 and was voted DJ of the Year (Nordoff and Robbins) Northern Music Awards 2024.

Asked after 30 years, does she still love dance music?

"Live for it, love it, lap it up everyday."

Sharing a secret, she plans to have her ashes put in a glitter ball, a DJ to the end.

