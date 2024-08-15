The family of a man who died after falling from an apartment have issued a moving tribute to him.

William Waheed Lyall, 57, died following the incident at Black Friar Court on Sunday 11 August, and police are currently investigating the circumstances of his death.

Three people arrested on suspicion of murder have since been bailed.

Police were called to Black Friar Court on Sunday. Credit: MEN Media

In a tribute William’s family said: “It is with immense sadness and shock that the family of William Waheed Lyall have learnt of his unexpected death.

“William was loving, strong, resilient and worked tirelessly to provide for his family, not seeking recognition but wanting to see them happy.

"His children meant the world to him and he taught them that true strength comes from selflessness.

“As a brother, he was fun to be with and was always a shoulder to lean on. We will miss his kindness, generous heart and his contagious hearty laughter.

“William may no longer be with us but his spirit, his values and his love will forever guide us. William leaves behind three children Aadel, Ahel, Francesco and his wife Dida.

“The family trusts that the police will leave no stone unturned to determine the details of this tragedy.

"We await the completion of the police investigation so that we can bury William at the Salford Muslim cemetery.

“Rest in peace, dear William you will be forever missed but never forgotten.”