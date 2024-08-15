A 42-year-old man has died after being hit by an articulated lorry on a motorway.

Police were called to reports of a man on the hard shoulder on the M56, between junction 6 and 5 heading towards Manchester Airport on Thursday 15 August.

At around 9pm, it’s believed that a truck which was heading towards the airport collided with the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say the man's next of kin have been informed, and an investigation is underway to understand the circumstances.

The motorway was closed for almost ten hours for investigations to be carried out.

GMP is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Police are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 3511 of 14/08/2024.