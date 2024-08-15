A man “inspired by the ignorance of racism” who threw bricks at police outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for two years and 10 months.

Paul Smith, 21, appeared "to be taking some delight from the event" as the court was shown footage of the disorder outside the Holiday Inn hotel in Manchester on 31 July.

Smith of Keynsham Road in Manchester, was seen to throw bricks and a bottle towards police officers and vehicles, as the video was played during his sentencing for violent disorder at Manchester Crown Court.

Prosecutor Philip Hall said of Smith’s demeanour on the footage: “He’s smiling and appears to be taking some delight from the event.”

Sentencing, Judge John Potter said “mobs gathered in towns and cities throughout the country intent on retribution” after “lies were deliberately spread” about the background of the alleged Southport stabbing attacker.

He added that these mobs were “inspired by the ignorance of racism” and “deliberately attacked” hotels where asylum seekers were living.

Mr Hall said a “troubling” Facebook post encouraging people to meet outside the hotel on 31 July was reported to police.

The post included the words: “Let’s get them out. 6pm today. Stand up and take note”, and was followed by three fist emojis and three emojis of the England flag.

A police officer at the scene reported that some of the group were “wearing balaclavas” while others were “drinking (from) bottles of alcohol”.

The officer said the gathering was “initially good-natured” but the “mood changed” when several hotel residents arrived.

Mr Hall said: “Glass bottles, eggs and water were thrown towards police and hotel residents as they were escorted into the hotel grounds.”

A hotel resident who was hospitalised after suffering cuts from a bottle that was thrown said the disorder had a “devastating effect” on them.

In a statement read out to court, they added: “I came to this country to feel safe, but since this incident I do not feel safe any more.”

A bus driver was also hospitalised after he was punched during an attack on his vehicle that passed by the hotel.

In a statement read out to court, the driver said: “I don’t go to work to be attacked.

“These men have left me feeling visibly shaken and frightened to go back to work.”

A housing officer at the Holiday Inn hotel said they had “started taking different routes into work” since the disorder, adding that other colleagues were “afraid to come into work”.

Police line protecting asylum seeker hotel in Oldham Road in Manchester Credit: MEN Media

In his sentencing remarks , Judge John Potter said: “On July 29, an appalling and tragic attack took place in Southport.

"Three children lost their lives and numerous other children and adults were seriously injured in a knife attack.

“Shortly after that attack, lies were deliberately spread via leaflets, the internet and social media as to who may have been responsible.

“This material emphasised the supposed nationality, ethnicity and religion of the alleged attacker.

“Inspired by the ignorance of racism, mobs gathered in towns and cities throughout the country intent on retribution.”

The Crown Prosecution Service says that Greater Manchester Police reviewed CCTV and body worn camera footage which clearly showed Smith launching bricks and missiles at police vans.

While this was happening a group of men was storming the Holiday Inn Hotel trying to find and attack asylum seekers.

Janet Potter, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “The sentence delivered today sends another message to those who choose to take part in public disorder. Criminals will be rapidly dealt with by the justice system.

“This case demonstrates the Crown Prosecution Service’s commitment to swift justice and ensuring those involved in offending arising out of the public disorder over the last week are subjected to the full force of the law.

“We continue to work at pace with our partners across the criminal justice system to ensure anyone creating fear and intimidation within their communities face the consequences of their actions.”

Police at disturbance outside hotel in Oldham Road in Manchester Credit: MEN Media

Speaking on the court steps after sentencing she added, "When violent thugs descended on the Holiday Inn Hotel in Manchester on 31 July, in scenes which sparked profound fear and alarm in our community, we were clear that justice would come for those responsible.

"Today, Paul Smith, aged 21, has been jailed for his part in the ugly events of that evening.

"While police attempted to protect the hotel, its staff and occupants from the violent mob, Smith threw bricks and other missiles at officers and police vans.

"Smith pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to violent disorder and that was taken into account by the sentencing judge when he jailed him for two years and ten months.

"I hope this sentence delivers a message to those who choose to take part in anti-social unrest or public disorder: justice is coming

"Our thanks go to the police for their dedication, bravery, and swift investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work with our partners across the criminal justice system to bring those spreading fear and violence in our communities to account."

Another man, who carried out a “spinning kick” against a shop window during disorder in Manchester, has been jailed for 20 months.

Oliver Chapman, who is 23 and of Duke Street, Radcliffe, has been sentenced for violent disorder at Manchester Crown Court.

Prosecutor Philip Hall said Chapman was “part of a group seen kicking shop fronts” in Manchester city centre on August 3.

During a police interview, Chapman admitted kicking a shop front, saying: “I’d done a silly spinning kick to it.”

Judge John Potter told Chapman that he had taken part in an “incident of lawlessness” and “violently kicked a glass door”.

The judge added: “You decided to align yourself with a large group of individuals who were intent on causing violence.”