Footage circulated online appears to show a police officer stamping on a man's head at Manchester Airport.

Police investigating an incident which showed an officer kick a man in the head have passed a "comprehensive" file to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Footage widely circulated on social media showed the Manchester Airport officer kick, then appear to stamp, on the head of Fahir Amaaz, 19.

The incident happened as he, and his brother Muhammad Amaad, 25, both from Rochdale, were restrained by officers.

D ays later another video emerged which showed the immediate lead-up to the incident on 23 July, which showed two female police officers hit to the ground before Mr Amaaz was incapacitated with a Taser.

More footage of the incident, filmed on a mobile phone, was uncovered days later

More footage emerged days later which showed the immediate lead-up to the incident.

The footage exclusively obtained by Manchester Evening News and not independently verified by ITV News, captures an earlier altercation between those involved in the incident and a number of Greater Manchester Police officers.

The force says three of their staff were assaulted - including a female officer who suffered a broken nose.

It then shows Mr Amaaz incapacitated with a Taser.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “We have submitted a comprehensive file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for advice as part of an investigation into a series of alleged criminal offences which saw three police officers injured at Manchester Airport in July.

“GMP major incident team investigators, led by a highly experienced senior investigating officer, have been thoroughly investigating the incident.”

Protests were held in Manchester and Rochdale after the video circulated online. Credit: PA Images

Four men arrested on suspicion of affray and assault remain on bail.

A separate investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct continues into the actions of officers involved.

One officer is under criminal investigation for assault in connection with the arrests of the brothers.

A second officer has been advised they are also under criminal investigation for assault over an incident shortly after when two other men were arrested.

The initial footage led to protests in Rochdale and Manchester city centre.