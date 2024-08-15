Merseyside Police has issued more images of people they want to speak to in connection with recent disturbances in Liverpool and Southport.

Detectives are asking the men to come forward, or anyone who knows who they may be to contact the police.

Images released by Merseyside Police Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: "These eight males need to make themselves known as soon as possible, as we think they could assist our ongoing investigations into the incidents of disorder in Southport and Liverpool.

"Each and every person who took part can expect to face the consequences of their actions.

Images issued by Merseyside Police Credit: Merseyside Police

"We are still working through footage and images as they come in and we’ll continue to arrest, charge and put before the courts anyone identified.

"To date, we have arrested 74 people, and charged 41. There will be more to come in the following days and weeks.

"Please contact us with names and the corresponding number on the image and we will do the rest."