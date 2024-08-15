Police have revealed a third man suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting after a Caribbean carnival as the search for the gunman continues.

Two men were targeted on Claremont Road in the Moss Side of Manchester at around 10:30pm on Saturday, 10 August.

They were rushed to hospital with what police say are 'non life-threatening' injuries.

It has now been confirmed a third person arrived at hospital later on in the evening telling paramedics he thought he had been shot.

Roseberry Street off Claremont Road was cordoned off Credit: MEN Media

He sustained similar injuries that are also not determined to be life-threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian McNabb, from Greater Manchester Police, said: “Three people were hurt in this incident and while they are thankfully not life-threatening or changing injuries, things could easily have been worse.

“Officers will be in the area over the coming days to continue their enquiries, with extra patrols providing a high-visibility presence for local residents as we try to establish the full facts, circumstances, and causes of the injuries to the three people.

Officers say investigations are ongoing Credit: MEN Media

“These sort of acts have no place on the streets of Manchester and I want to reassure the local community that we are working through all the evidence available to us, as we work towards finding those responsible.“I would like to directly appeal to those in the area on Saturday evening to get in touch with us.

"Your information, no matter how small you think it may seem, could prove invaluable to our ongoing investigation.

"It could be anything – seeing someone acting suspicious, hearing something strange – if you believe you could help, please do contact us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...