A pair of thrill seeking brothers from Cheshire are leading the way in an adrenalin filled sport which they hope could one day be included in the Olympic Games.

Ash and Michael Rose from Winsford are in the GB team for the Freestyle Kayaking European Championships in Austria later in August.

The sport is described as like gymnastics in water - kayaking with a combination of flips, spins and tricks to wow the judges. Competitors have just 45 seconds to cram in as much as they can.

"You're spinning around so much - it's like being on the teacups blindfolded" says 17-year-old Mike.

The championships are the next major step on a journey which began from daredevil days as children.

The boys both enjoyed mountain biking, BMX and began kayaking during a camping holiday to North Wales.

Mike said: "we saw some scouts doing it and we were really interested so we asked if we could have a go - we were naturals and it just went from there."

The pair now frequently compete against each other.

15-year-old Ash said: "Over time we realised this was our sport, and we both pushed each other to the point we are now."

"When we do competitions, if I do something better than him I egg him on." says Mike.

The pair hope one day to compete side by side in the Olympics as part of the new wave of creative sports being added to the Games like skateboarding, breakdancing and BMX freestyle.

With Freestyle Kayaking growing ever more popular around the world, the boys hope that their Olympic dream could become reality: "hopefully it will be in the Olympics. It's getting bigger in the last few years so hopefully it will be in the Olympics." said Mike.

But first come the European Championships, and another chance to turn the tide on their rivals, and each other.