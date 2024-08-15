A “yob” who climbed on to a van and repeatedly launched missiles at police officers in Southport has been locked up for 30 months.

Tom Neblett, 20, of High Park Road, Southport, attended a vigil in the Merseyside town on July 30 for the previous day’s stabbing at a dance class in which three girls were killed and others were injured.

But he later joined a 1,000-strong group who “without any evidence or justification” attacked a nearby mosque and then police officers who gathered in response, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

Neblett threw a brick at the passenger side window of a police carrier while the driver was still inside before colleagues in riot gear removed him as he shielded his head with his hands.

Judge Dennis Watson KC noted: “An officer with no body protection was effectively under siege from the mob and having to evacuate in the most hostile environment as missiles rained down on him and other officers.”

A police van was set on fire during the riots in Southport. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Neblett was also seen on CCTV footage at the “very forefront” of the missile throwing as he picked up a smoke flare and hurled it towards the line of officers. He later scaled a white van and repeatedly threw more bricks and pieces of paving slabs at the police carrier and officers, the court heard.

Judge Watson told Neblett that a pre-sentence report had shown “a different side to you, the yob who was throwing missiles repeatedly” but he added: “The effect of your actions will have been to encourage others to have been involved and do likewise. Those actions cannot be viewed in isolation and should not be underestimated.”

Tom Neblett was arrested at his father’s home on August 7 and when interviewed he claimed he was at the scene for about 30 minutes and left “once the disorder got too much”, Liverpool Crown Court was told.

Lloyd Morgan, defending, said: “This 20-year-old man is certainly embarrassed and ashamed. He knows he has not just let down himself but his family.

“His father, sister and girlfriend are here today in the public gallery and all of them are ashamed of his actions but nonetheless supportive of him.

“His pre-sentence report from the Probation Service says he is probably still immature but notes he is genuinely remorseful. He was in tears during his interview with the report author.

“He acknowledges what he did was inexcusable and I submit it was out of character.”

The court heard that his 30-month sentence of detention at a Young Offender Institution would be his “first taste of custody” following four previous convictions for four offences including theft and assault.