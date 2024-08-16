Police hunting a cyclist who subjected a teenage boy to a hate crime have released CCTV images of a man who could hold vital information.

The incident happened in Halewood in Merseyside at around 5:15am on 8 August.

The cyclist hurled abuse at the boy as he walked along Higher Road towards Hunts Cross before damaging his father's car.

The boy and his family are said to be very shaken by the incident.

Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadhan said: “Hate crime will never be tolerated on Merseyside, and we understand the distress and upset that being targeted in this way causes.

“I am appealing to the man featured in this image, or anyone who recognises him to please contact us.

"We believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.”

Police are also appealing to people living nearby to check CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage.