A stretch of the M6 motorway is fully shut this morning after a 'serious incident'.

The southbound side of the motorway near Wigan was first closed off at around 2am this morning, Friday 16 August.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) Traffic said on X, formerly Twitter, that its officers responded to 'reports of a person falling from a bridge on the M6'.

The motorway remains shut from junction 27 for Standish to junction 26 for the Orrell Interchange.

Accident investigation work is ongoing on the scene, with a diversion route in place.