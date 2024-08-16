Play Brightcove video

Footage captured Roger Haywood leading the mob and shouting to the crowd.

A man who led an "angry" group through a seaside town before kicking two police officers has been jailed.

Roger Haywood, 41, "actively encouraged others to use violence" as he took the crowd through Blackpool, stopping at the Cenotaph, the Tower and the comedy carpet, the court heard.

Even when he was arrested Haywood continued to persuade others, shouting "cause f*****g mayhem tonight" as he was placed into the back of a police van, in 3 August.

Jailing him for two-and-a-half-years at Preston Crown Court, Judge Robert Altham, said many had respectfully paid tribute to Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice de Silva Aguiar.

"Whereas others such as you," he said, "decided to usurp this terrible incident with an excuse for mindless, drunken thuggery."

He continued: "You along with hundreds of other people were on the streets ready to cause disorder...

"When you lead a mob and encourage them, and start violence you cannot then seek to cast the blame on others... when you join in mob violence you bear your share for the responsibility of what the mob does."

Roger Haywood was jailed for two and a half years. Credit: Lancashire Police

Haywood repeatedly verbally abused police officers, at one point continuing to approach a police line, "jabbing a finger at them" and refusing to move away.

He was "clearly in the lead" of a large group of rioters, the judge said, leading them down the promenade, some with flags and others with their faces covered.

He then took "the mob you led" into the confined space of the Hounds Hill shopping centre, where "brave security staff" who were "vastly outnumbered" tried to accompany them.

Haywood then attempted to pull up the shutters of JD Sports before he assaulted a member of its security team, Lancashire Police said, others then took over the attack.

Later, at the cenotaph, Haywood confronted a line of police, where he again encourage those in the mob behind him to move forward towards the officers.

"Your aim was clear, you wanted to create a serious, violent and dangerous incident," Judge Altham said.

He was arrested on the same evening and assaulted an officer as they attempted to restrain him, kicking two officers to the hand and arm.

Haywood pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder during unrest in Blackpool when he appeared in court.

Haywood, of Yew Tree Close, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault and was jailed for 20 months.

Sarah Gallagher, District Crown Prosecutor for CPS Northwest, said: “When a violent mob descended on Blackpool on August 3, Roger Haywood took a leading role in the disorder, encouraging others and behaving aggressively towards members of the public and police officers.

“This vile behaviour cannot go unchallenged. Those taking to the streets, taking part in violent conduct and spreading fear in our communities must face the consequences of their actions.”

Assistant Chief Constable Phil Davies, of Lancashire Police, said: “Haywood not only chose to be violent himself, but he actively encouraged others to use violence too, and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down on him.

“This sentencing shows just how seriously violent disorder is being taken in our county. It will never be tolerated or taken lightly, and this sentencing is the first of many that we will expect to see over the coming weeks and months.”