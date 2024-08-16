Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports’ Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes watched the celebrations.

Sir Mark Cavendish, the Manx Missile and greatest ever cyclist, has returned home to the Isle of Man for a celebration in honour of his record-breaking career.

Thousands gathered at the National Sports Centre in Douglas for the homecoming of the Manx Missile.

It was Sir Mark’s first visit home since he claimed a record-breaking 35th career Tour de France stage win.

The 39 year old told ITV Granada Reports it was "good to be back where he started", and took selfies as he did the lap of honour surrounded by dozens of young cyclists.

He said: "To have the kids riding with me was really special. I remember how I'd have felt to ride with a professional, so that was really really nice to do that."

Children from Manx Sport and Recreation clubs and members of the Island’s thriving cycling clubs joined Cavendish in the event.

Fans lined the NSC raceway for a flag-waving roar of appreciation as Sir Mark completed a lap of honour on his the track he first cycled as a child.

The raceway is being renamed as a tribute to the Manxman who has 165 career victories.

The Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway is due to open early next year.

The Manx Missile was the centre of attention as fans asked for autographs and selfies.

Sir Mark was welcomed to the island by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK and by Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer MBE.

Dot Tilbury MBE, who started coaching Sir Mark at the age of nine, was also expected at the celebration.

Daphne Caine MHK, Minister of Education, Sport and Culture said: "Sir Mark’s achievements are truly exceptional and provide an inspiration for ongoing generations of children to get involved in cycling."