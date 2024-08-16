A heroic yoga teacher critically injured after shielding children in the Southport stabbings after has been readmitted to hospital.

Leanne Lucas, 35, was one of the organisers of the Taylor Swift-themed dance class at The Hart Space, where a man entered and began attacking people with a knife.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice de Silva, nine, died in the attack on 29 July.

Eight other children were injured, along with two adults, including Leanne who shielded the children as the knifeman carried out their attack.

Leanne was released from hospital in the first week of August to recover at home but, in a message posted on the GoFundMe page set up for Leanne on 15 August, a friend said she had been readmitted to hospital.

Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar were both killed in the knife attack alongside Bebe King, six. Credit: Merseyside Police

Writing on behalf of the Lucas family, Trisha and Esther said: "Unfortunately this week Leanne was readmitted to hospital due struggling with her breathing.

"She is waiting for an operation for another drain on her lung due to infection.

"Leanne had barely begun her road to recovery.

"Please keep her in your thoughts and continue supporting her as you have been by sharing the page and donating anything you can.

"Thank you all from the Lucas family."

Flowers and balloons left for the victims of the Southport attack. Credit: PA Images

Leanne is believed to have bent over the children as the knifeman attacked, shielding them from the blows.

Her cousin, Chris Rimmer, told ITV News: "She is definitely a hero. She's my little hero and she always will be."

But he said emotionally and physically, Leanne was "not good", with the tragedy "most definitely draining her".

"She doesn't speak to anyone about it and I don't think she can process it", Chris explains, adding that the days since the tragedy had been "devastating".

He continued: "I don't think there are any words that you can use apart from 'devastating'.

"It's just ripped us all apart so it's just nice to see all the community doing so well and the amount of flowers here, it's just unbelievable."

Chris said Leanne "loves" children and that "she always has" and said "looking after children is her life. It's all she's ever done, teach kids."

The inquests into their deaths of Bebe, Alice and Elsie was formally opened at Bootle Town Hall in Merseyside on Wednesday 7 August, and adjourned.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, from Lancashire, is set to stand trial in 2025 after being charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help support Leanne has now raised more than £22,00.