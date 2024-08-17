A former soldier in the British Army is among the latest thugs to be jailed over a ‘sickening’ attack on a lone black man during large scale disorder in Manchester city centre.

Daniel Hanslip, 33, served for eight years, completing tours of Afghanistan as well as spells in Canada, Germany, and Cyprus.

He sat in the dock alongside Colin Demulder, 36; Kane Kelly, 24, and Anthony Livesey, 31, after the four men all pleaded guilty to violent disorder following the shocking attack in Piccadilly Gardens.

Judge John Potter told Hanslip: “You served your country with distinction. Your downfall by your stupid and crass involvement in this violence has been significant.”

Manchester Crown Court heard that a planned far-right demonstration was held in Piccadilly Gardens on the afternoon of August 3, with a significant police presence.

The judge said that following the tragic killing of three children in Southport, ‘lies were deliberately spread’ which ‘emphasised the supposed nationality, ethnicity and religion of the alleged attacker’.

Judge Potter told the four defendants: “Each of you had voluntarily attended at that gathering, no doubt knowing full well its purpose."

Anthony Livesey, Kane Kelly and Colin Demulder also pleaded guilty. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The shocking attack on a lone black man was caught on camera and posted online.

Judge Potter said it depicted a ‘shocking example of mob violence’.

Another man, Joseph Ley, 30, from Stockport, who has already been jailed, instigated the violence.

Prior to the attack, Hanslip picked up a metal fence and threw it to the floor in a bid to breach a cordon which had been erected. He went on to punch the black man ‘numerous times’ and gripped him in a headlock, before trying to kick him in the head and then punching him again.

Demulder had earlier climbed over a metal fence and joined in the attack. He ran forward and punched the victim to the face.

Kelly punched him and pinned him to the ground as others attacked him. Livesey had earlier antagonised police officers as he swigged from bottles of alcohol. He tried to punch the man before stamping on his head as he fell to the floor.

Hanslip was jailed for two years and two months, Demulder for two years and eight months and Kelly for two years and five months.

Livesey was sentenced to four years and two months, comprising of 32 months for the violent disorder, and a further 18 months for being in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed a year ago for harassment, stalking, witness intimidation and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.

Judge Potter said: “It is a quite sickening attack, from which your victim appears, in my judgement, to have been fortunate to escape very serious injury.”

Ian McMeekin, mitigating for Hanslip, said the defendant regarded his behaviour as ‘thuggish and inexcusable’. He said Hanslip served in the Army from the age of 16 to 24, and has since worked for a gas distributor.

Mr McMeekin said Hanslip was not a member of any organisation and worked with colleagues regardless of ‘colour, class or creed’.

Richard Flook, mitigating for Kelly, said the defendant had travelled into Manchester to buy a birthday present for his father, but that he had met some friends from football and got ‘caught up’ in the disorder.

Alex Beevers, mitigating for Livesey, described the trouble as ‘inexplicable lunacy’, and ‘offending for which he is deeply ashamed’. Livesey is a ‘trusted employee’ as a tarmacer with ‘managerial oversight,” the barrister said.

Rachel White, mitigating for Demulder, said the defendant had described his behaviour as ‘childish and disgusting’. She said his involvement was ‘thankfully short-lived’.

Hanslip, of Central Avenue, Shipley, Bradford; Demulder, of Birch Lane, Longsight; Kelly, of Woodford Road, Failsworth; and Livesey, of Moorfield Avenue, Denton; all pleaded guilty to violent disorder.