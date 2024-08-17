Funeral held for Southport victim Bebe King

A private funeral is being held for six-year-old Bebe King, the youngest of three girls killed in a fatal stabbing in Southport.

Bebe’s sister Genie, nine, witnessed the attack at The Hart Space community hub on 29 July but managed to escape.

Family and close friends were due to attend the ceremony in Southport while those in the Merseyside town who were not attending were asked to light a candle in her memory.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar also lost their lives in the incident at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

The town’s MP, Patrick Hurley, offered his thoughts and prayers to Bebe's family.

He wrote on social media, "In honouring their wishes for a private funeral, I encourage anyone who wishes to pay their respects to light a candle in Bebe's memory, and to work for a better future."

Bebe King (centre), Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar died when a knifeman attacked a dance class in Southport.

Bebe's parents Lauren and Ben King previously paid tribute to their "sweet, kind, and spirited girl."

In a statement released through police, they said their daughter was "full of joy, light, and love, and she will always remain in our hearts as the sweet, kind, and spirited girl we adore."

Bebe’s funeral comes six days after Alice was laid to rest.

People lined the streets and applause broke out as her carriage, drawn by two white horses, approached the church entrance.