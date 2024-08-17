Detectives have launched a murder inquiry after a man died following a suspected arson attack in Greater Manchester.

Police were called to reports of a man trapped because of a fire at a house on Dumbarton Green, Wigan, at around 6.40am on Wednesday 14 August.

A man in his 40s later died from his injuries in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola McCulloch, from the Major Incident Team at Greater Manchester Police, said, "We are still in the early stages of our investigation, but at this time we suspect this is an arson attack resulting in the tragic death of a man."

Detectives have appealed for information. Credit: PA

Police remain at the scene and are speaking to residents to gather information about what happened.

They are also trawling through CCTV footage for evidence.

DCI McCulloch appealed for help from the local community.

She said, "We need members of the public who may have been in the area of Dumbarton Green, or at the address, on Tuesday and Wednesday during the early morning to come forward and speak to us."

Police believe the incident is isolated with no wider threat to the public.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and section 18 assault.