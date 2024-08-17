Friends are raising money to support a 'hero' dance teacher who 'locked children in the toilets' to protect them during the Southport stabbings.

Heidi Liddle was at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class when the horrific events unfolded on July 29.

She was said to have 'ushered many children out of the building for safety' and locked others in the toilets to keep them safe.

Writing on a fundraising page, pal Amanda Reid said that while Heidi was "physically unhurt… emotional and mental distress of this day will never disappear."

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, died in the attack, in which eight other girls and two adults were injured.

Alice da Silva Aguiar. Elsie Dot Stancombe and Bebe King lost their lives following the attack.

In a verified GoFundMe page, Amanda said: "I am reaching out to raise funds for my beautiful friend Heidi, who, on the 29th July was the dance teacher involved in the tragic attack in Southport.

"She showed incredible bravery by ushering many children out of the building to safety and even locked children in the toilet to keep them safe. Although she may not agree, she is a hero. I know her thoughts are constantly with all the children and families that have been affected."Heidi is the most kind hearted, compassionate, talented and selfless person, which is why she is such a fantastic teaching assistant and dance teacher. She is absolutely devastated by what has happened and although she was physically unhurt, the emotional and mental distress of this day will never disappear."Because of this, support is needed so she can take the time she needs to heal without the added pressures of financial burdens, including that of specialist support to aid her recovery, and help provide for her young family."

Heidi Liddle is said to be ‘devastated’ by the events at the dance class.

Amanda added that Heidi has "inspired hundreds of children" as a part-time teaching assistant and "passionate" self-employed dance teacher. She added Heidi has been thankful for the supportive messages she has received since the attack.Amanda added: "Any contribution big or small is greatly appreciated and will make a huge difference in aiding her to navigate a journey of recovery. Thank you for reading, for your kind words of support, your generosity and for keeping Heidi in your thoughts and prayers throughout this very difficult time. Heidi’s family and friends."Yoga teacher Leanne Lucas was also one of the organisers of the Taylor Swift dance event. She bravely tried to protect the children from the knifeman, but was critically injured in the attack.

Leanne Lucas tried to protect the children from the knifeman, but was critically injured in the attack.

She was released from hospital and was recovering at home, however in an update on August 15, a friend said Leanne had been readmitted to hospital.Trisha and Esther, on behalf of the Lucas family, wrote on her fundraising page: "Leanne had barely begun her road to recovery. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue supporting her as you have been by sharing the page and donating anything you can. Thank you all from the Lucas family."

Merseyside Police said the injured children injured have all since been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, from Banks, Lancashire, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article.