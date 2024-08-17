Party time for Team GB athletes in Olympic homecoming after Paris 2024 Games

Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Anna Youssef joined fans in the arena.

S ome of the country ’ s newest Olympians are planning to party after reflecting on their successes in Paris.

Thousands of sports fans have descended on Manchester to welcome home Team GB athletes in a special event to celebrate their Olympic achievements.

Great Britain finished seventh in this year’s Games, with 65 medals overall.

Gymnast Jake Jarman described getting his bronze medal as a dream come true.

" It's been a bit hectic, ” he said. "I ’ ve not had enough time to let it sink in but it ’ s been the best few weeks of my life."

Emily Campbell secured Team GB's final medal of Paris 2024 Credit: PA

Emily Campbell got the country ’ s last medal of the Games, for in the women's +81kg weightlifting .

She said, “Medal 65 was pretty cool. The team was phenomenal out there. We did so well. The energy was so amazing."

Taekwondo silver medalist Caden Cunningham described his Olympic experience as “amazing” but said there is more work to be done after narrowly missing out to Arian Salimi of Iran in the men's +80kg category.

“I had an amazing final and he beat me fair and square,” he said. "It’s up to me to go home and get back to work so that it doesn’t happen again."

Kimberley Woods shows off her medals at The National Lottery's Team GB Homecoming Credit: PA

Double medalist Kimberley Woods won bronze in both kayak cross and the women's kayak single .

She said, “I have some moments when I walk into the supermarket and no-one knows I have two Olympic medals.

“I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it."

The worlds of sport, music and entertainment combined as spectators re-lived magical moments from this year’s event.

Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne, Pete Tong, Jame and Rag’n’Bone Man were amongst the big names to join the celebrations.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Vernon Kay, the show at the city’s AO Arena was organised by The National Lottery which has funded elite sport since 1997.

Kay, who hails from Bolton, said: “I have seen first-hand how amazingly dedicated and talented our athletes are and the difference the support of National Lottery players makes to their ability to be the best they can be."