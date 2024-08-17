Prosecutors say they are working "tirelessly” to secure more convictions, following violent unrest which broke out in parts of the UK in the wake of the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport.

More than a thousand people have now been arrested in connection with the riots and over 100 people have been sentenced for their parts in the disturbances.

On Merseyside, where the disorder began, 43 people have been charged and 17 people have been sentenced at court to date.

13 people have been charged and 6 sentenced in neighbouring Cheshire.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said jail terms handed out in the two counties alone so far total over 39 years.

The area’s Chief Crown Prosecutor, Sarah Hammond, said: "We have already seen many convictions and lengthy terms of imprisonments in Mersey-Cheshire, and I expect this number to grow as our prosecutors continue to work round-the-clock."

Drummond, Riley and Geiran were jailed for a total of more than seven years for their roles in the disorder. Credit: CPS

The CPS highlighted some of those jailed for their involvement in the unrest in Southport.

Derek Drummond, 58, of Pool Street, Liverpool, was jailed for three years at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Liam Riley, 41, of Kirkdale, was jailed for 20 months and Derek Geiran, 29, was jailed for 30 months for their parts in the disturbance on July 29.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy admitted violent disorder in the town after CCTV footage showed him throwing an object towards police.

He will be sentenced in September.

The terrifying moment Moran attacked the police van was captured on video.

Luke Moran, from Birkdale, is also due to be sentenced after pleaded guilty to battering a police vehicle, leaving officers trapped inside and fearing for their lives.

The 38-year-old punched the window of a police van in Southport leaving a police officer fearing for his safety.

The CPS has been working with police and the court service to secure swift convictions.

Ms Hammond added: "I am proud of the work my team has done to ensure those who incite violence online, and who have taken part in disturbing unrest on the streets, face the justice they deserve.

“Violence, rioting and aggression will never be tolerated in this country, and we will continue to use the full force of the law when charging individuals.

“Make no mistake, if you have taken part in unrest either by fanning the flames online or by bringing violence and disruption to our community, you will be caught, convicted and most likely imprisoned. It does not matter what your motivation may have been, you will be prosecuted.”