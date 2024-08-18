Firefighters have worked through the night to tackle a huge blaze at a caravan storage yard.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles around after the fire broke out in Chadderton, Oldham on Saturday evening (17 August).

Pictures from the scene showed crew battling fierce flames, as black smoke poured into the air.

Those living nearby reported hearing a number of loud of explosions and several caravans appear to have been destroyed.

The burnt out shells of a number of vehicles remain after the blaze. Credit: GMFRS

Around 30 firefighters went to the scene on Stock Lane in six fire engines.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used three hose reel jets and a spray plate to extinguish the fire involving several caravans and motorhomes.

"Crews remain in attendance this morning to monitor the premises and ensure the area is safe."