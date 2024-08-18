A motorbike rider has died in the Isle of Man during the first day of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP).

Louis O’Regan died following injuries sustained in an accident during the opening qualifying session of the 2024 event.

Louis, an Irishman who lived in Didcot, England, was an experienced competitor at the Manx Grand Prix having made his debut in 2013.

The 43-year-old recorded his personal best lap speed in the 2019 Junior Race, lapping at an average speed of 114.7mph.

The Manx Grand Prix sees riders take on the 37.3-mile Mountain Course formed of public roads. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

Organiser of the MGP say the incident occurred at Kate's Cottage, which is 34 miles into the 37.73-mile course around the island.

Riders were taking on the Mountain Course during the classic superbike and classic senior qualifying session.

A red flag halted the session at 4:50pm, followed by an extension to all road closures until 19:00.

The Manx Grand Prix will continue to take place until Monday 26 August, with the next session due to get underway tomorrow from 18:30.