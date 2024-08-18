Two women have been taken to hospital after they were seen struggling in the water when they were cut off by the incoming tide.

The passerby dived into the sea in a brave rescue to rescue one of the women who was drifting quickly in the waters near Leasowe Lighthouse, Wirral.

HM Coastguard's Wirral rescue team was called out to help in the incident off Moreton Beach shortly after 8am on Saturday (17 August) as the rescuer began swimming ashore with the casualty.

A coastguard rescue officer used a throw bag to get a rescue line to the police officer and with the help of other police who had arrived on the scene and was able to pull all three people in the water ashore.

Geoff Simmons, deputy station officer at Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, said: "This was a time-critical rescue bravely carried out by the two rescuers."

A throw bag similar to the one seen in this demonstration was used in the rescue. Credit: PA

Both the coastguard and police urged people to be cautious.

Wallasey response policing Inspector Andy Murphy said: “Thankfully in this instance both women were rescued and brought to safety.

“Please be aware of the tide times when venturing on the beaches."

The waters around the Wirral peninsular have the second biggest tidal range in the UK.

Insp Murphy said the waters flood at up to an inch a minute causing people to become easily trapped by the flooding tide.

Mr Simmons added, "The incident could have been avoided by preparing before heading to the beach checking the tide times and leaving the sandbanks with plenty of time to spare."

Wirral Police Response Patrols, the Northwest Ambulance Service, Mersey Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and RNLI New Brighton Lifeboat Station all attended at the scene.

Both women were taken to hospital to be checked over.

If you are heading to the coast:

Check the tide times

Exit the sandbanks in plenty of time

If you do get cut off raise the alarm by dialling 999 and asking for the Coastguard

Shout for assistance if no phone

Do not try to enter the water as the gullies are fast flowing and not swimmable

Try to stay on safe dry sand until assistance arrives

In this area always try to walk towards Meols/Hoylake as this will often provide a safer exit route

Source: HM Coastguard