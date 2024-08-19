Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV News Granada Reports correspondent Jennifer Buck

Manchester City have seen some ups and downs over the last hundred years with relegation heartbreak and Premier League success.

And one fan who has seen it all is Mary Spiers, who at the age of 106, is thought to be the club's oldest supporter.

Mary's cards from the King and Queen and the late Queen Elizabeth. Credit: MEN Media

Mary was born in Manchester in August 1918 and was still in her twenties as the Second World War raged across the globe.

She celebrated turning 106 surrounded by friends and family and with a bit of help from her favourite team.

Jack Grealish sent Mary a birthday message. Credit: Press Association

Star player Jack Grealish sent Mary a special birthday video message and the gift of a signed City shirt.

When Mary was born in 1918 league football was suspended due to the War so Manchester City were playing in the Lancashire division.

Since then the club have climbed the leagues and been relegated but now enjoy Premier League and European success.

In Mary's lifetime there has been countless managers but Pep Guardiola is always her favourite.

She said: "I think he's a marvellous manager he really knows his job he's fantastic."

Mary has received more than 400 cards after the care home put out an appeal for people to help mark her special day, the cards have come from as far afield as Hong Kong and the United States.

So, aside from being a City fan, what keeps Mary young at heart?

"I've got a good sense of humour and I don't smoke and drink. Like my younger sister used to say 'don't chase men'."