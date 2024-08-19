Police have doubled a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man they want to speak to in connection with a murder in Ormskirk.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found with stab injuries a short distance from Railway Road in the town after Lancashire Police was called to at 12.05am on 29 July last year to reports of an ongoing disturbance.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he died later in hospital.

In March, 19-year-old Henry Houghton was jailed for life after being found guilty of Matthew’s murder.

However, Lancashire Police say they still want to speak to Thomas Dures as part of their enquiries.

A £10,000 reward previously offered by Crimestoppers has now been matched by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

The £20,000 reward is for information leading to the arrest of Mr Dures who has links to Aughton and Liverpool.

Thomas Dures

DCI Andy Fallows, of our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “It has now been over 12 months since Matthew’s murder and although one man has been found guilty, his family’s wait for justice goes on.

“Thomas Dures has known that my officers have wanted to speak to him for some time and while Matthew’s family continue to search for answers about what happened that night, Dures is out there about to celebrate his 21st birthday. It is high time he does the right thing and hands himself in.

“We know that people are assisting him in evading arrest. I want to make it clear to those people that we will ensure they are arrested and put before the courts.”

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: "My decision to match the Crimestoppers reward to £20,000 makes clear Lancashire Constabulary's commitment to deliver justice for Matthew Daulby's family.

"We know that sometimes it’s difficult for people to go to the police about what they know – and that can be for a range of reasons including fear of intimidation or loyalties. Matthew's family, together with the wider community, deserve to know what happened."

