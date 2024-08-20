Merseyside Police are appealing for information following a serious violent assault in Newsham Park on Monday, 19 August.At around 5.55pm officers were called by paramedics to Newsham Park, near to the bandstand, where they were dealing with victim who had been stabbed to the upper body. The victim, who is 19-years-old, has been taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is described as serious. Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations at the scene and officers will be carrying out CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

High visibility patrols will also be in the area to reassure the local community. Detective Inspector Chris Carlin, said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages to establish what has taken place.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in Newsham Park who may have seen the incident, or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously to come forward. “I would also ask people who live in the area, or who driving by Newsham Park near to the Orphan Drive entrance, to check dashcam or CCTV footage just in case they may have captured something which may be vital to the case.” Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 723 of 19 August.