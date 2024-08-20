The family of Elsie Dot Stancombe who was killed in the Southport knife attack say they want her funeral to be the "best possible celebration" of her life.

The seven-year-old died alongside Bebe King, six, and nine-year-old Alice de Silva Aguiar when a knifeman entered a Taylor Swift dance class and attacked those inside.

Her funeral, scheduled for Friday 23 August, is the last of three to take place in Southport after services were held in the town for Bebe and Alice.

Elsie's parents say it will be her "special day" and has encouraged friends and all the local community to give her the "best possible celebration."

The "celebration of life" will take place at 10am at St John's Church in the Birkdale area of Southport, with most of the church, the family say, reserved for "those who knew her best".

But to help more to attend, the family has allowed the service to be screened live at Liverpool Road Methodist Church and St John's Church Hall.

The family of Elsie Dot Stancombe shared this new photo as details of her funeral were released.

In a statement, F. J. Gibb Funeral Directors said: "The family very much encourage those who are unable to attend the service in person to pay their respects at one of these alternative locations."

Elsie’s family will be walking with her to St John's Church along Arundel Road, Dunbar Road, Sandon Road, Cardigan Road, and St John’s Road from 9:30am onwards.

The family request those wishing to pay their respects along the route start off at Dunbar Road or gather near St John's Church.

Merseyside Police will be assisting with procession for safety reasons, the funeral director said.

King Charles visited Southport to meet some of the survivors of the attack. Credit: PA Images

Following the service, the cortège will travel along Waterloo Road, Lulworth Road and Lord Street, in order to pass the floral tributes outside The Atkinson.

A private service will then take place in Burscough. The family has requested for people to donate to St John's Church or the Snowdrop Team at Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

Details of the service were released on the same day King Charles visited Southport to meet some of the survivors of the attack.

The King also visited the flowers and memorials outside the Atkinson, meet police liaison team working with the families, and local politicians and faith leaders.

