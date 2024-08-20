A five-year-old train lover has enjoyed a dream come true experience becoming a rookie train driver for a day.

Daniel Rogerson, from Standish, Wigan, was surprised with a trip to attend Avanti West Coast’s driving school after the operator heard about his love of Pendolino trains.

The little boy was given the chance to sit in a driver's cab, had a behind-the-scenes tour of Crewe station and was taught how to dispatch a train.

Daniel's passion started when he was given a wooden train track when he was just one year old. It has expanded and now fills the family’s living room.

Daniel got the chance to sit in the driver’s cab of the training Pendolino Credit: Avanti West Coast

Daniel’s mum, Elaine Rogerson, said: “Daniel loves to watch trains – whether it’s from the nearby train bridge or on YouTube.

"So, being given the opportunity to become a rookie train driver was amazing! It’s an experience we’ll never forget.

"After his time at Avanti West Coast’s driving school, I couldn’t be more certain he’s destined to be a train driver.”

When Daniel isn’t playing with his cherished railway track, he enjoys train spotting and spends hours with his grandad seeing the trains pass through his local station.

Daniel at the controls Credit: Avanti West Coast

But it is Daniel’s love of riding on a Pendolino that is his favourite activity – with his mum regularly accompanying him on rail trips between Wigan and Lancaster, so he can experience the high-speed journeys for himself.

He even has a bed which has been specially made in the shape of a Pendolino.

It was a photo of the bed spotted by the train operator on social media which prompted them to invite the superfan to become a train driver for the day.

Daniel's specially designed bed resembles his favourite Pendolino trains Credit: Avanti West Coast

Natalie Whitehouse, Head of Learning and Development at Avanti West Coast, said: “We had a great time welcoming Daniel to our driving school for the day.

“With Daniel having so much love for trains it was brilliant to give him the chance to experience what it’s like to be in the driver’s cab with his mum.

"He seemed right at home and impressed us with his knowledge, as well as eagerness to learn!”

