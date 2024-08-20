Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada reports correspondent Elaine Willcox has the latest from Southport as the King visits the town still in mourning after a deadly knife attack.

King Charles has met with survivors of the Southport knife attack during a visit to the Merseyside town.

Charles travelled from Balmoral for a private meeting with the young children, and their families, who were attacked by a knifeman at a Taylor Swift dance class on 29 July.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the attack and several more children and two adults were critically injured.

The head of state, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, attended the town hall to speak with members of the community.

The King stopped to look at the flowers and balloons left in memory of three girls killed in the attack. Credit: PA Images

Charles stopped to look at the flowers, memorials and greet some of those gathered before going inside the building to meet some of the children who survived the attack, their families and the police liaison team working with them.

He will then go on to meet local politicians at Southport Community Fire Station and will hear from Merseyside’s police, fire and rescue and ambulance services about their roles during the disturbances, as well as meeting local groups including faith leaders.

Charles is due to meet with the families of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar in London on Wednesday.

It is understood the families are attending the final Taylor Swift concert in London on Tuesday evening.

It comes after it was revealed some of the survivors of the attack met the US pop star backstage after one of her Wembley shows.

Three girls, Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, were killed in the attack. Credit: PA Images

Following the attack last month, rioting broke out in Southport and across the country.

The disorder included looting, with hotels housing asylum seekers also attacked before counter-demonstrations appeared to quell the disturbances.

The violence, denounced as “far-right thuggery” by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, was sparked by false claims about the identity of a teenage suspect later charged with three counts of murder.

The family of the final child to be released from hospital earlier this month condemned the “disorder” and attacks on police officers, emphasising that “when the horrific events unfolded, our police officers were the first on the scene”.

The King has been engaging privately with the issues generated by the disorder which has seen hundreds arrested.

Following the Southport stabbings Charles, at his request, received daily briefings about the national situation when the disorder was at its height.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

