A man who swore and threw a can towards a police horse during disorder sparked by the Southport stabbings has been jailed for 27 months.

Daniel Stewart was caught on police bodycam footage during disorder in Blackpool on Saturday 3 August.

In the footage he is shown covering his face and wrapping an England flag around his shoulders, before shouting and swearing at police officers and horses, throwing a can towards them and pushing officers.

He also assaulted a security guard in the Hounds Hill Shopping Centre.

Stewart, 28, from Ashton Road, Blackpool, was charged with violent disorder and assault by beating. He was jailed for 27 months at Preston Crown Court.

Also taking part in the disorder in Blackpool that day was Andrew Hook,32, of Coronation Street, Blackpool, who kicked and punched a security guard.

He was charged with violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and also jailed for 27 months.

The pair were sentenced at Preston Crown Court.

ACC Karen Edwards, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: "Stewart and Hook are just two of those to be sentenced following disorder in Blackpool, and there will be more in the coming weeks and months.

"Disorder is not and will never be acceptable in any part of our county. Hook and Stewart chose to have a detrimental impact on the law-abiding citizens of our Lancashire communities.

"They were violent towards my officers, and members of the public. Their behaviour was disgraceful and will absolutely not be tolerated in Lancashire.

"Everyone should be able to feel safe in their local area without the threat of violence or disorder. Lancashire Police will not stand for it, and I welcome the custodial sentences handed down on them today."