A man who hurled chairs and bottles at police officers during a violent protest in the wake of the Southport attack has been jailed.

E than Miles, 21, threw furniture, cans and other objects towards the crowds of people in Blackpool on 3 August, Lancashire Police said.

He also removed the wing mirror of a police van before throwing it at the vehicle, which had officers inside.

The 21-year-old, of Haig Road, Blackpool, was sentenced to 30 months at Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Assistant Chief Constable Karen Edwards said: “The behaviour that Ethan Miles showed that day was disgraceful, and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down on him today.

"He acted without care towards those around him, choosing to be violent and cause disorder in the town.

"His sentencing is the second of many that we expect to see over the coming weeks and months.

"Let this be a clear message to you: If you chose to commit disorder, and act violently in our communities, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.

"Violent disorder is not, and never will be, tolerated in Lancashire."

The disorder in Blackpool came as violent unrest broke out across parts of the UK following the Southport killings at the end of July.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the attack.

The disorder included looting with hotels housing asylum seekers also attacked before counter demonstrations appeared to quell the disturbances.

It was sparked by false claims about the identity of a teenage suspect later charged with three counts of murder.

